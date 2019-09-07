Featured Post: The Well of Loneliness – Sean Heather McGraw

Friends

I always thought

That I was prone to losing them right

After I came out or

At some point along the journey

(But growing up, everyone knew who I would be.)

Since

My church saw

Only condemnation of our love

It promised to me a

Life of holy celibacy.

(Because we don’t deserve to be happy.)

Dark

Loneliness

To feel that unloved by every soul

That they demand my pain

— suffering – and call it just reward

(Only they deserve happiness and love.)

Well

When she wrote

The Well of Loneliness, Radclyffe Hall,

She knew we all would crash

Why do people hurt the Other ones?

(One group defines itself by hatred for the outsider.)

I

Never felt more

Truth in her plea for mercy, for love.

Humans tend to harm those

already burdened and blame them-

(As if all people get exactly what they deserve.)

Our

pain evidence

to them that we did wrong and deserve

punishment, and anguish.

Didn’t Christ say of the blind man that

(Christ, do you love me?)

He

Did not sin,

Nor his parents, but that his healing

Would show the great glory

Of God, and even the woman

(Can I be healed?)

Who

Sinned was not

Condemned and their hypocrisy was

Known to all for they were

Greater sinners for their judgement.

(How ironic to be condemned for my love for her.)

When

I look at

Her face my joy is all unbounded.

In daytime and nighttime

Her face shines from the well’s water.

(Can you try to feel as I feel?)

Scream

My heart screams

Radclyffe. Don’t drown, we will save you now.

Reach out your hands to mine.

Light beams sparkles on the water.

(In our embrace are we healed.)

Sean Heather K. McGraw is a historian and adjunct lecturer and received a doctorate in European History from the University at Albany. She has worked as a public librarian and as an NPS Tour Guide. She has published a middle-school textbook, How the Irish Saved America, the forthcoming After Stonewall and a children’s book, Fiona and the Dragon. In her spare time, she plays her harp, rescues animals and serves as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

You can find Sean on Patreon and Facebook.