Shattered Mirror

woke up wrong side of the bed
all pins
and needles
and porcupine quills
thunder and lightening
brewing under my skin
as throbbing nerves
at the base of my spine
spread tendrils
of electricity
to my fingers and toes
until I want to scream
my hands itching
to throw the lamp
at my mirrored reflection
watch the glass
fall in beautiful shards
as it unleashes the monster
calling me
from the other side
welcome her warmly into my arms
we shall twirl
round and round
until we are a blur
until our feet bleed
boundaries dissolve
and we finally
become almost one
heads thrown back
in reckless laughter
wicked delight
time to breathe fire
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved