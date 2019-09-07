Shattered Mirror

woke up wrong side of the bed

all pins

and needles

and porcupine quills

thunder and lightening

brewing under my skin

as throbbing nerves

at the base of my spine

spread tendrils

of electricity

to my fingers and toes

until I want to scream

my hands itching

to throw the lamp

at my mirrored reflection

watch the glass

fall in beautiful shards

as it unleashes the monster

calling me

from the other side

welcome her warmly into my arms

we shall twirl

round and round

until we are a blur

until our feet bleed

boundaries dissolve

and we finally

become almost one

heads thrown back

in reckless laughter

wicked delight

time to breathe fire

