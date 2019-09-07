The Daily Song: Burn the Witch – Shawn James

Gave me goosebumps
Lyrics
Burn the Witch – Shawn James
The flames lick at my feet
Their hearts full of hate
What they don’t understand, they condemn
What they can’t comprehend must meet its end
Their hearts full of hate
What they don’t understand, they condemn
What they can’t comprehend must meet its end
But I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction
No I won’t confess my false interaction
As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
No I won’t confess my false interaction
As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
I stand accused of bein’ in league with Satan
No proof for the false accusation
Tied to the stake, no hope of escape
I stand alone and embrace my fiery fate
No proof for the false accusation
Tied to the stake, no hope of escape
I stand alone and embrace my fiery fate
But I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction
No I won’t confess my false interaction
As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
No I won’t confess my false interaction
As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
Oh I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction
I won’t confess my false interaction
Now as I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
I won’t confess my false interaction
Now as I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch