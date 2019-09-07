The Daily Song: Burn the Witch – Shawn James

The Daily Song Leave a comment

Gave me goosebumps

Lyrics

Burn the Witch – Shawn James

The flames lick at my feet
Their hearts full of hate
What they don’t understand, they condemn
What they can’t comprehend must meet its end
But I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction
No I won’t confess my false interaction
As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
I stand accused of bein’ in league with Satan
No proof for the false accusation
Tied to the stake, no hope of escape
I stand alone and embrace my fiery fate
But I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction
No I won’t confess my false interaction
As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
Oh I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction
I won’t confess my false interaction
Now as I breathe deep and prepare for my passing
I hear them chant, burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch
Burn the witch

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s