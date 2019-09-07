The Daily Song: Burn the Witch – Shawn James

Gave me goosebumps

Lyrics

Burn the Witch – Shawn James

The flames lick at my feet

Their hearts full of hate

What they don’t understand, they condemn

What they can’t comprehend must meet its end

But I won’t scream, won’t give them that satisfaction

No I won’t confess my false interaction

As I breathe deep and prepare for my passing

I hear them chant, burn the witch

I stand accused of bein’ in league with Satan

No proof for the false accusation

Tied to the stake, no hope of escape

I stand alone and embrace my fiery fate