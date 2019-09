when I first embraced

love that dared not

speak its name

I was drawn to her

moth to flame

I could not bear

to leave her drowning

in the well

of loneliness

hurt

afraid

alone

believing love was

never hers to hold

again

young but determined

I held out my hand

for purchase

my arms

for comfort

my lips

to awaken

my heart

full of hope

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved