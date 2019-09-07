The Well of Loneliness – Georgiann Carlson

The Well of Loneliness
can be dark
and deep
the walls slippery
no handholds
to grasp onto
but no matter how far down
we are
if we look up
we can still see the sky
we put ourselves
into the well
and we stay there
as long as we like
because we don’t
actually have to climb out
we have to think our way out
The Well of Loneliness
isn’t a place
no matter how real
it may feel
The Well of Loneliness
is a state of mind
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life