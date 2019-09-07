The Well of Loneliness – Georgiann Carlson

The Well of Loneliness

can be dark

and deep

the walls slippery

no handholds

to grasp onto

but no matter how far down

we are

if we look up

we can still see the sky

we put ourselves

into the well

and we stay there

as long as we like

because we don’t

actually have to climb out

we have to think our way out

The Well of Loneliness

isn’t a place

no matter how real

it may feel

The Well of Loneliness

is a state of mind

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life