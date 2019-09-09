Featured Post: Stone Butch Blues – M.A. Morris

(paying for your butch ego)

The fragility of the butch ego

To which we are slave,

Must be soothed by us,

Whispered to and petted,

In private,

As well as public,

So they can strut,

Cock of the walk.

Should their ego be slightly scratched,

A minor scratch that should be paid for by

Lips and tongue and sweet words,

Yet such currency is deemed unacceptable, rejected.

And so we must pay the price.

Have our own selves bound and lashed

By that stone butch cruelty,

Containing not a thing we crave.

Our every flaw memorized, learned by rote,

Recited daily,

As if a lamentation and a prayer

Were needed

To remind us of the

Imperfections of hip and thigh,

Of eye, nose, lips, and face,

Of breast and belly.

And before long, even of mind and soul.

Soon we become,

Not enough.

Our totality,

Added up

And blessed

Within the filthy

Ropes of our shortcomings,

No artistry within the knots.

—-All utilitarian in their purpose.

Until—

After you are gone,

One dear friend

Should hold a picture up to us,

A challenge to look.

Us, anew.

Nothing is different.

Yet we see not the list of imperfections

You used as a balm to your crackling, preening ego.

Now, that which was long missing has returned.

A fire kindled in the eyes.

Mischief and kindness curl the lips.

And life, glorious life, shines below the surface of skin.

I did gladly sacrifice the fire,

The mischief, the humor and kindness,

The life beneath the surface of the skin

To shroud and cradle

Your precious crystalline, fragile ego

So it would not break.

My diminished self, the glue

Which held the broken, chipped

Edges of your ego together.

Thus, you could assure yourself

Of your right to bluster

And strut in cockiness,

Telling yourself and me

I was lucky to have you

As you turned your face to the wind

And let your hair whip behind you.

Now, I place that pony tail

In the bottom of my jewelry box,

Laid to rest like so many things.

As you wait for me,

Think of me renewed,

Undiminished.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

