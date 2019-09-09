Featured Post: The Well of Loneliness – Candice Louisa Daquin

Getting ready for work

Bag on the table

files

filed

long 10 denier

black hose

so fine

makes legs look like swans

dark and sleek and endless

the way you’d like to be

dressed in costume

the person you want

gradually painted on

first the eyes, dramatic and smoky

lips full and plump the youthful devotee

cheeks pinched and shy

complexion covered with dye

hide the flaw

hide the truth

hide yourself

be someone new

getting ready for work

never ready for life

picking up habits of preservation

in the early morning light

what works here

what shows there

a fallen hem

a lost pin

shoulders too large

hips too narrow

breasts lurching to breathe out

an invert triangle

wiggling into yourself

trying to get out

of being legitimate

the role of responsibility

both necessary and loathed

a little toast, a little wine

the rattle of pills

medicated time

protecting ourselves from the glare

of the social climb.

