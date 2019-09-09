Testify! – A Collaboration

Originally published on Blood Into Ink

Elephants in the arena,

drowning out the stories as

we all hear them,

stomping on

the flowerbed scenery

they’ve built around your garden of rot,

and without a

second thought,

sold the world a

wilting centerpiece

(Nicholas Gagnier)

I

And His Daughter Prayed for Her

She didn’t really know why

She prayed she’d not meet a guy

At a party; ‘cause he’d liked beer

That sudsy stuff she’d now fear

II

The louder we toast

The better the truth we spew

Just another pint

The truth becomes toxic stew

We’ll all agree

Got the votes of the old crew

Now let’s all meet

At Four P’s and grab a brew

(Stephen Fuller)

Oh! look at him

when the venom drips from his slithering tongue

and he moans and screams

to validate his flagrant lies

and the white privilege

agrees in complete unison

Hiding behind the female prosecutor

those bunch of naysayers,

shreds and rips the reality in bits and pieces

oh! she should have reported it sooner?

Where the validity of her truth never mattered

it would never be

a grain of sand in their eyes of ignorance

too hard to ignore,

too painful to realize

an exercise in futility.

(Megha Sood)

If only I knew

that high school and college

were hunting grounds

for people like you.

The ones that worked hard

with all their money,

physical talent, and popularity.

Those predators were untouchable.

Little did I know that being

in an empty hallway,

a bus ride at night,

or walking home from school

was a dangerous act.

If only I knew that predators

come in all forms,

and not all monsters

have hideous faces.

The word of a quiet, unknown girl

would never match

the thoroughbred males

that dominated my world.

If speaking up would only lead

to more labels, accusations, and bullying,

why say anything at all?

The shame and guilt

was already overwhelming.

Why add insult to injury — literally?

(Sarah Doughty)

Get out of my head

my body, my bed

take your license for molesting

somewhere they welcome it

there’s no show tonight

the actress fled the stage

finding herself unable to fake

why bruises keep cropping up

like blooms of rot on her body

the price paid for her art

they told everyone she wanted

to be gang-banged at the after party

where lilies to congratulate her success

lay strewn on much trod floors

as they ground her soul to flour

she felt the wink out of valor

how can I go on from this?

where is my sword? My strength

to rise above their dissection and

penchant for ownership with violate

lend me a knife so I can slice

their pretty little grins of entitlement

right off their wolfish mouths

(Candice Louisa)

‘LIAR!’

the self-righteous hiss

under their breath and

in the comments sections

their venom dripping deep

so like their ancestors

who spit ‘WITCH’ and

‘WHORE’

from forked tongues

when truth spoken

shattered the community

myths

(Christine E. Ray)

Devil’s dancing fingers go

clikety-clack,

tapping at the keys,

and shifty voices surge.

Virulence is vomited into microphones:

“She lies!”

Meanwhile, we continue

to learn that some of our friends are despicable people—

discover stomach turning rhetoric and defense of abusers.

Women blaming women…

I’m fuckin disgusted by all the questions:

“Why didn’t you report this sooner?”

“Why did you put yourself in that situation, anyway?”

“Why even bother speaking out now?”

We’re under attack,

and I’m armed to the nines.

(Kindra M. Austin)

you formed thick callouses

padding o’er those wounds

I watched how you bled

as you peeled them off.

you held your composure

just so

/a shield and your frying pan/

at arms’ length

peering from behind spectacles

uttering carefully poured

analytical professorial articulations.

I saw you shake

we all did

your sisters in conversant

solidarity.

I bled alongside you

as you clawed off your skin

in the service of truth

that bitch named

greater good

and I felt the warm sanguinary

drip

as your demons feasted

on your vulnerable flanks

all the while.

he is laughing still

isn’t he?

(Aurora Phoenix)

The abuse began so long ago that I can’t quite place a finger on the exact moment my heart shattered for the first time. I don’t have an “I remember it so vividly” story, for that moment, because there is so much water – so much water between me and the shore. I want so badly to plant my anchors of feet into that wet sand and refuse to budge ever again. But my reality is one of drowning and resuscitation; only to end up with another mouthful of water and flailing hands. Memories do fade, especially when the waves do not relent. But, it doesn’t make the assault or the sting nonexistent. Must we bleed all over you in order for you to believe? By the power of 3 × 3 karma let them see. Let them see. As I will it, so mote it be.

(Susan M. Conway)