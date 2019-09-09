We Will Not Be Silenced from Indie Blu(e) Publishing

Indie Blu(e) Publishing

We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art

Available through AmazonBarnes and Noble online, Book Depository, and other major online book retailers.

Emily James

