Featured Post: The Gravity Between Us – M.A. Morris

In my final days,

I will soar into the sun

And wait for you.

Or should it be

Find you there

Waiting for me.

Then we will fly beyond,

Mingling and joining

With the elements

Of air

Of earth

Of water

Of fire,

Merging and separating,

And merging again.

For an eternity,

Playing in the gravity

Between us.

Then should we

Fall to earth once again,

No matter where,

No matter the time,

We will find

Each other

Again.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing