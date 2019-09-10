Featured Post: The Gravity Between Us – Robert G Wertzler

Gravity – invisible force

Holding the Moon in orbit

Sticking our feet to Earth

Gravity – mystery of physics

And of feeling, wanting

Drawing more together

Than just bodies

Resistance can feel futile

Whether colliding or

Swinging in orbit

Like double stars

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”