Featured Post: The Gravity Between Us – Robert G Wertzler

Gravity – invisible force
Holding the Moon in orbit
Sticking our feet to Earth
Gravity – mystery of physics
And of feeling, wanting
Drawing more together
Than just bodies
Resistance can feel futile
Whether colliding or
Swinging in orbit
Like double stars
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”