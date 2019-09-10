The Gravity Between Us – CE Wing

All I ever wanted was to love you

But you had another plan

Still don’t know what that was

What you wanted was a mystery

Now silence and distance

Is all I have

And

The gravity between us

I have no desire to fight

You lost

We could have great together

You may have ghosted

But I am the one that is free

Unburdened

Happier then I’ve ever been

The gravity between us

Has no power

No meaning

As you have no power

And no meaning

To me anymore

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry