The Gravity Between Us – CE Wing

All I ever wanted was to love you
But you had another plan
Still don’t know what that was
What you wanted was a mystery
Now silence and distance
Is all I have
And
The gravity between us
I have no desire to fight
You lost
We could have great together
You may have ghosted
But I am the one that is free
Unburdened
Happier then I’ve ever been
The gravity between us
Has no power
No meaning
As you have no power
And no meaning
To me anymore
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry