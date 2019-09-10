The Gravity Between Us – Sarah Ritter

I parked my car in front of our house

You opened the front door

As I moved towards you

I instinctively slid into your arms

As if pulled in like a magnet

I fell into your embrace

Like your love was my gravity

And our hearts could not help

But to comply with the laws of

Magnetism, gravitation and momentum

Because this was the natural order for us

We entered the house together

As if this was the way it has always been

Between us

Sarah Ritter is a writer and poet whose first poetry collection “Inspirations, Transformations and Revelations: A Poetic Expression of My Personal Journey,” was published in March 2019. In her spare time she writes for her online blog and creates homemade greeting cards.

You can read more of her writing at Sarah Ritter’s Revelations…A Collection of My Poems & Short Stories