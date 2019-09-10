In Honor of World Suicide Prevention Day

You ask why

as if there is

some answer

that could satisfy us

that would make us

nod heads

in collective agreement

Yes, we would say wisely

he should have taken his life

Yes, she deserved to be a statistic

Ask instead

how much pain

a human being

has endured

to choose dying

over existing?

Ask how low

self-worth

can sink

before sincerely

believing that

wives

husbands

children

parents

siblings

friends

would be better off

without him?

How dark

how poisoned

must the air

surrounding her

become

to choose

to stop

breathing?

I have stood at

the edge of the abyss

weariness an ache

deep in my bones

helpless

hopeless

trapped deep and

alone in my head

believing that there

was only one way

to be freed

from sticky black

self-hatred

churning tides of guilt

thick clouds of desperation

that blinded my eyes

choked my lungs

permeated my thoughts

I do not need

to ask why?

I ache to know

that another sister

another brother

another life

has been lost

no memorials

for me to lay a wreath

of golden roses

no candles to light

no hands to hold

in this heartbreaking war

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved