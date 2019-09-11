Go Ask Alice – Christine E. Ray

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

prescription bottles

stand at attention

upon the kitchen table

we arm wrestle for control

of my identity

meaningless

that I am the one

who made the call

acknowledging my unraveling

I did not want

mini-pharmacy

growing unrestrained

blue pill to make me tall

red pill to make me small

stagger under weight of

laden words

found

in the psychiatric index

well- meaning shrink

in his trendy suit

sharp thin tie

shaggy Beatles cut

groovy glasses

tells me it does not matter

what we call

my crazy

as long as the pills

do the trick

he is talking

treatment implications

while I picture

strings of letters

carved into my forehead

with a dull knife

labeling my psyche

a Viennese Sorting Hat

with a cigar

declaring my diagnosis loudly

to room of my peers

shouting that neither

the Bipolar ones

nor the Bipolar twos

get to live in

Gryffindor Tower

before asking…