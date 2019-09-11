The gravity between us – Melita White

The gravity

That lies between

Is leaden with the death of us

Is heavy with false words

That float the void

Between realities

Weight brings to bear

Upon our minds

Great burdens of such gravity

Wet concrete blocks

To set our thoughts

In semblance of fertility

Melita White is founder and writer of the blog Feminist Confessional, a space that features feminist poetry, essays and personal pieces in a confessional style, with a focus on the MeToo movement. She is a composer and musician and loves making all kinds of things. https://feministconfessional.wordpress.com