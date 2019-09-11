The gravity between us – Melita White

The gravity
That lies between
Is leaden with the death of us
Is heavy with false words
That float the void
Between realities
Weight brings to bear
Upon our minds
Great burdens of such gravity
Wet concrete blocks
To set our thoughts
In semblance of fertility
Melita White is founder and writer of the blog Feminist Confessional, a space that features feminist poetry, essays and personal pieces in a confessional style, with a focus on the MeToo movement. She is a composer and musician and loves making all kinds of things. https://feministconfessional.wordpress.com