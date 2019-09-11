The Gravity Between Us – Taylor Grace

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Engulfed
Sexual heat
Blurred lines
Entangled
Our bodies
Immersed
Fluid motions
Keeping rhythm
Inside me
Electric air
Kinetic energy
Pulsing need
Primal
Vulnerability
Sexual ecstacy
Taking over me

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between.   My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting,  even comical at times.  You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s