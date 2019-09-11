The Gravity Between Us – Taylor Grace

Engulfed
Sexual heat
Blurred lines
Entangled
Our bodies
Immersed
Fluid motions
Keeping rhythm
Inside me
Electric air
Kinetic energy
Pulsing need
Primal
Vulnerability
Sexual ecstacy
Taking over me
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me