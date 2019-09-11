The Gravity Between Us – Taylor Grace

Engulfed

Sexual heat

Blurred lines

Entangled

Our bodies

Immersed

Fluid motions

Keeping rhythm

Inside me

Electric air

Kinetic energy

Pulsing need

Primal

Vulnerability

Sexual ecstacy

Taking over me

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me