Girl Beware – Heather Carr-Rowe

In this twenty first century

troglodytes live

crawl out from

beneath the rocks

they have clung to

spew their shallow

ignorance that spawns

like mould in the shadows

while we women warriors

will pay the price of salt

hear the crush of gravel

beneath our feet

break the lingering mould

so we can breath free

in this twenty first century.

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil