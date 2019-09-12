Girl Beware – Heather Carr-Rowe

In this twenty first century
troglodytes live
crawl out from
beneath the rocks
they have clung to
spew their shallow
ignorance that spawns
like mould in the shadows
while we women warriors
will pay the price of salt
hear the crush of gravel
beneath our feet
break the lingering mould
so we can breath free
in this twenty first century.
©Heather Carr-Rowe
I am a tree lover living on the prairies. My poetry is often inspired by my passion for nature, the environment and current affairs. You can read more of my writing at my blog – Sgeoil