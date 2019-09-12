Requiem for Wonder Woman

reached for basic black today

red, blue and gold hang untouched in the closet

lasso of truth forlorn in the corner

too heavy for tired arms

outlines of a plane

just visible in the driveway

covered in fine layer of dust

world feels like it is moving on without me

blur of color, smells and sound

that overwhelmed senses cannot process

rest my head against my fists

allow a moment of mourning

for shattered illusion

of invincibility

spine of steel

requiem for a wonder woman

forced to accept that

she is only human

after all

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved