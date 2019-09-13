Phoenix Rising – Christine E. Ray

what lies at the heart of this woman?

I surprise myself

at all I have hidden

from others

from myself

each day brings me closer

to stripped down truth

revelation

I can almost touch

what lies at my core

it singes my fingertips

scorches the air I breathe

steely strength

aching vulnerability

fierce independence

voracious hunger

need

triumph

brokenness

light

dark

ice

fire

pain

ecstasy

the cracks widen

in the lead coffin

where I bury my true self

leather straps holding back

all I suppress

fraying

close to the breaking point

Phoenix

is rising



© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved