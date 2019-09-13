Phoenix Rising – Christine E. Ray

what lies at the heart of this woman?
I surprise myself
at all I have hidden
from others
from myself
each day brings me closer
to stripped down truth
revelation
I can almost touch
what lies at my core
it singes my fingertips
scorches the air I breathe
steely strength
aching vulnerability
fierce independence
voracious hunger
need
triumph
brokenness
light
dark
ice
fire
pain
ecstasy
the cracks widen
in the lead coffin
where I bury my true self
leather straps holding back
all I suppress
fraying
close to the breaking point
Phoenix
is rising
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved