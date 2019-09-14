Featured Post: Curious Wine – Robert G Wertzler

How curious it is
The wine of desire
Can we ever know
What variety of grapes
Must be crushed to make it?
Or how long it ferments
In eye, or heart, or loins
Is touch the yeast that
Works in creating its
Intoxication and sweetness
And its tang and bite also?
I think we cannot know, but
Whether we sip and savor
Or drain to the dregs
It is bewitching vintage
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”