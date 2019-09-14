Featured Post: Curious Wine – Robert G Wertzler

How curious it is

The wine of desire

Can we ever know

What variety of grapes

Must be crushed to make it?

Or how long it ferments

In eye, or heart, or loins

Is touch the yeast that

Works in creating its

Intoxication and sweetness

And its tang and bite also?

I think we cannot know, but

Whether we sip and savor

Or drain to the dregs

It is bewitching vintage

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”