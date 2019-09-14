Featured Post: Her Name in the Sky – Georgiann Carlson

it’s written there
for all to see
one only has to look up
the beauty
the fire
ice
and mist
She’s everywhere
Her name
is written in the sky
just focus
and Mother Nature
will show Herself
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life