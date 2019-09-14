Featured Post: Her Name in the Sky – Georgiann Carlson

it’s written there

for all to see

one only has to look up

the beauty

the fire

ice

and mist

She’s everywhere

Her name

is written in the sky

just focus

and Mother Nature

will show Herself

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life