Featured Post: Her Name in the Sky – Marie Prichard

A collision of stars

Her name

Etched in the sky

Sending stardust

Across the universe

Waiting…

The light of the sun

Her name

Shone throughout the sky

Reflecting flashes of brilliance

Stretching between the heavens

Waiting…

Syllables vibrating

Her name

Traveled beyond the sky

Echoing sounds

Reverberating through distant galaxies

Waiting…

Her name

Just waiting

In the sky

For me to lift my gaze

And finally,

See.

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium