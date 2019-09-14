Featured Post: Her Name in the Sky – Marie Prichard

A collision of stars
Her name
Etched in the sky
Sending stardust
Across the universe
Waiting…
The light of the sun
Her name
Shone throughout the sky
Reflecting flashes of brilliance
Stretching between the heavens
Waiting…
Syllables vibrating
Her name
Traveled beyond the sky
Echoing sounds
Reverberating through distant galaxies
Waiting…
Her name
Just waiting
In the sky
For me to lift my gaze
And finally,
See.
Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium