Her Name in The Sky – CE Wing

Heart broken and lost
Wandering a dark forest
I hear soft laughter on the wind
Enchanted, I follow the sound
I come to a clearing
I look up to see
Her name in the sky
A name I some how know
The laughter grows louder
I follow it to see
A beautiful fairy sitting upon a stump
Strawberry red hair
Sky blue eyes
Wings of the rainbow
Are you Pixie?
Yes Ziel, I am
And now heart healed
Lost in a different way
Her name in the sky
Her name on my lips
Her name on my heart
Her name in my soul
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry