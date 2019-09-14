Her Name in The Sky – CE Wing

Heart broken and lost

Wandering a dark forest

I hear soft laughter on the wind

Enchanted, I follow the sound

I come to a clearing

I look up to see

Her name in the sky

A name I some how know

The laughter grows louder

I follow it to see

A beautiful fairy sitting upon a stump

Strawberry red hair

Sky blue eyes

Wings of the rainbow

Are you Pixie?

Yes Ziel, I am

And now heart healed

Lost in a different way

Her name in the sky

Her name on my lips

Her name on my heart

Her name in my soul

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry