My Apologies for Falling Behind

As many of you know, I live with fibromyalgia and frequent migraine headaches. Some days my symptoms are white noise that I can push into the background and other days, I am completely knocked on my rear end and struggle to carve out even an hour of cognitive functioning. One of my ways of dealing with this fluctuating functioning is to use my good days to pre-schedule my writing prompts and my older writing so something goes up on Brave and Reckless most days.

This past week has been a REALLY bad fibro and migraine week for me and as a consequence, I have fallen far behind on my other blogging tasks, especially scheduling your responses to the Smitten writing prompts. My deepest apologies to everyone who has been looking forward to seeing their posts published on Brave and Reckless. I will get to them- I promise!- just not on the timeline that I was hoping for. I truly appreciate your patience and flexibility.

Helpful Hints: