Visiting Granny Proctor – Padre

Ellie hadn’t seen Grandma Proctor for three years, as she had been studying at a university on the opposite side of the country. But, now that she was home, it was time for her to try to reboot the relationship.

When she had been younger, Ellie had always thought visiting the old farm strange. After all she was a suburban girl, and the weather worn barns, and muddy paths through the pastures were unfamilar. But she did love her granny and she always enjoyed the freshness of the meals, and the smooth “same day” milk.

Now at 22 she was visiting her for the first time on her own. There was no buffer of Mum. Nevertheless she boldly stepped out of her car, just avoiding the cowpat next to her door, and strode to the house. Giving a gentle knock she was greeted with a call, “Come in Ellie, no need to be formal.”

Ellie stepped into the front room, and was given a firm embrace by her granny. “Come on into the sitting room,” the old woman said.

The pair spent hours in recollection of Ellie’s childhood visits, and Ellie answered multiple questions about her studies and he future plans. As they talked they sipped on Granny’s special “home-made” wine. It was very tasty and had a smoothness on the tongue, but a slight bite in the belly. Yet, its curious flavour eluded her efforts to Ellie was quite taken with it, and drank perhaps a bit more of it than she should have.

“Granny, what is the wine? Elderberry or something?” she eventually asked.

“No Darling, its a special blend of my dandelion brew mixed and bottled with Tesco Supermarket Value Red.”

I am Padre of Padre’s Ramblings. In my life’s journey I have been a preacher, teacher, and served in the Forces. I am also an ecclesiastical historian, and theologian. I am married to my soulmate and am a father and grandfather. All have given me insights to things spiritual, and of things human. I am a public speaker as well, and have recently taken to writing poetry and short stories.