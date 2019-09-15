Crush – Carol Jewell

Right in front of me,

unseen.

What did I miss,

how didn’t I know?

Whether fictional

or real,

you were

all real

to me.

I loved you

but, was it just a crush?

Came out at thirty-nine,

surprised myself.

I fondly remember thanking

Aretha Franklin’s breasts

for bringing me to the light.

But if I had figured it out

when I was young and naïve

how different my life would be now.

Some things are better left

unknown,

until they have matured,

ripened,

in their own time.

Carol H. Jewell is a musician, teacher, librarian, and poet living in Upstate New York with her wife, Becky, and their seven cats. She reads constantly, being insatiably curious.