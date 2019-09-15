Featured Post: Crush – Georgiann Carlson

men skim over women
they pass over them lightly
touching on the points
that are important to them
they move quickly
over their surface
making decisions
based simply on
a woman’s looks
skimming effects women
in the workplace
on the street
and everywhere else
women skim men
but for different reasons
women do not have
the same power
over the lives of men
and the consequences
for women skimming men
are not the same
male skimming women
is often used as
a weapon
