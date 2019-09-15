Featured Post: Crush – Georgiann Carlson

men skim over women

they pass over them lightly

touching on the points

that are important to them

they move quickly

over their surface

making decisions

based simply on

a woman’s looks

skimming effects women

in the workplace

on the street

and everywhere else

women skim men

but for different reasons

women do not have

the same power

over the lives of men

and the consequences

for women skimming men

are not the same

male skimming women

is often used as

a weapon

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life