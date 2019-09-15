Featured Post: Crush – Georgiann Carlson

a brief

or intense

infatuation

that’s the definition

of a crush

brief

intense

moments

of focus

where everything

is blocked out

except the one

who is desired

infatuation

a short lived

passion

and for some

that’s all they want

they are addicted

to fast and easy

to moving on

to the thrill

and excitement

of new

of firsts

love doesn’t interest them

they simply want a burst

of heat

of emotion

of sensory overload

and then

they just want

to start again

they’re in it

for the rush

for the thrill

for the never ending

beginnings

