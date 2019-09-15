Featured Post: Crush – Georgiann Carlson

a brief
or intense
infatuation
that’s the definition
of a crush
brief
intense
moments
of focus
where everything
is blocked out
except the one
who is desired
infatuation
a short lived
passion
and for some
that’s all they want
they are addicted
to fast and easy
to moving on
to the thrill
and excitement
of new
of firsts
love doesn’t interest them
they simply want a burst
of heat
of emotion
of sensory overload
and then
they just want
to start again
they’re in it
for the rush
for the thrill
for the never ending
beginnings
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life