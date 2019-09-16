Clingy with goodbyes

In mind and out

I found my first goodbye

in the palm of my mother’s hands,

sharp against the smooth satin

of our skin

this goodbye was the rainy day

that shaped the retinas of my eyes

and the vertebrae of my soul

It lasted longer than the days and the weeks

I grazed my knees with it

and marked it on the calendar

From then on, I found goodbyes everywhere

especially in hellos, or a moment alone,

a bouquet of flowers

I had a collection

that I displayed in my eyes,

you can still see it if I blink too fast,

pooled in the corners

a little vacancy between a sheen and a smile

the milky part of a faraway galaxy

After a while, I clung to goodbyes

like they were my friends

in a room full of strangers

they were the spine that held me up,

the jawbone that forced the smile