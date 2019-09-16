Featured Post: Orlando – M.A. Morris

All is melded together in a tide of fluidity

In the giving and receiving.

Effortless is the trading off of places

And ways of touch.

From the warmth within skin to skin,

There is no question.

Lacking need for definitive definitions,

The passion found in the changing of tides

Is such a joy filled revelation.

In roles not static.

The fluidity found

Wields ecstasy profound.

Image Courtesy of Pinterest

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing