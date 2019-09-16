Her Name in the Sky – Pallavi

For now, she writes her name on napkins

as invitation for men to play and pay

using her body as a service

while her soul is tattered away

For now she writes her name on napkins

along with his last name

doodling and coloring it beautifully

knowing well her relationship’s fragility

For now she writes her name on napkins

along with a grocery list

caring not what items she forgot

pondering how long can she continue with the facade

They are real women

fighting their discreet unspoken battles

getting their identities declassified

only when their names reach the sky

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts