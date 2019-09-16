Her Name in the Sky – Pallavi

For now, she writes her name on napkins
as invitation for men to play and pay
using her body as a service
while her soul is tattered away

For now she writes her name on napkins
along with his last name
doodling and coloring it beautifully
knowing well her relationship’s fragility

For now she writes her name on napkins
along with a grocery list
caring not what items she forgot
pondering how long can she continue with the facade

They are real women
fighting their discreet unspoken battles
getting their identities declassified
only when their names reach the sky

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts

