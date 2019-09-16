Internet Surfing – Pallavi

You and I both
are craving to be read
the writer within
itches to say and be heard.
But then again we know
you and I both,
don’t have the time or patience
to examine or explore.
Like a sea surfer
we SKIM and we glide
through creations and files.
Picking a word here
and leaving a line behind.
The juice was in the detail
the making was madness
but It may not reach an audience
or claim many friends.
For, you and I both
only grazed through,
when the piece wanted to be coddled
we callously flew.

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts

