Internet Surfing – Pallavi

You and I both

are craving to be read

the writer within

itches to say and be heard.

But then again we know

you and I both,

don’t have the time or patience

to examine or explore.

Like a sea surfer

we SKIM and we glide

through creations and files.

Picking a word here

and leaving a line behind.

The juice was in the detail

the making was madness

but It may not reach an audience

or claim many friends.

For, you and I both

only grazed through,

when the piece wanted to be coddled

we callously flew.

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts