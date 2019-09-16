Internet Surfing – Pallavi

You and I both
are craving to be read
the writer within
itches to say and be heard.
But then again we know
you and I both,
don’t have the time or patience
to examine or explore.
Like a sea surfer
we SKIM and we glide
through creations and files.
Picking a word here
and leaving a line behind.
The juice was in the detail
the making was madness
but It may not reach an audience
or claim many friends.
For, you and I both
only grazed through,
when the piece wanted to be coddled
we callously flew.
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
