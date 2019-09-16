Love, Passion and Lust – Taylor Grace

Heart skips a beat

𝓗𝓲𝓼 𝓔𝔂𝓮𝓼

Melting me

My name, from his lips

Instant rush

Exhilarating

♡

Completely falling

More than a crush

Combined love, passion and lust

To feel the magnitude of his love



♡

𝓐𝓫𝓼𝓸𝓵𝓾𝓽𝓮 𝓡𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓮

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me