Love, Passion and Lust – Taylor Grace

Heart skips a beat

๐“—๐“ฒ๐“ผ ๐“”๐”‚๐“ฎ๐“ผ

Melting me

My name, from his lips

Instant rush

Exhilarating

โ™ก

Completely falling

More than a crush

Combined love, passion and lust

To feel the magnitude of his love



โ™ก

๐“๐“ซ๐“ผ๐“ธ๐“ต๐“พ๐“ฝ๐“ฎ ๐“ก๐“ฎ๐“ฟ๐“ฎ๐“ป๐“ฒ๐“ฎ

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasnโ€™t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of lifeโ€™s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between.ย ย My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, itโ€™s my truth, my voice and I will share it. Iโ€™ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting,ย even comical at times.ย You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Meย