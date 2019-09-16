Unleash the Dragon

I am reminded that there are those

who read the label “survivor”

and instead only see

only hear

“victim”

who will deem me “damaged”

incapable of a “normal” life

there are days

I struggle

there are nights

I bleed

the wolves howl at my door

and I am sure that I can be hard to love

but it is an insult

a mistake

to tell me that I will only ever be my brokenness

when it is my steel

my grit

my ridiculous stubbornness and pride

that has carried me so far

I am a survivor

forged in the fires of hell

I am a survivor

tempered in the oceans of tears

I am a survivor

who emerged a dragon

and I am fierce

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved