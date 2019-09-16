Unleash the Dragon

Poetry 3 comments

I am reminded that there are those
who read the label “survivor”
and instead only see
only hear
“victim”
who will deem me “damaged”
incapable of a “normal” life
there are days
I struggle
there are nights
I bleed
the wolves howl at my door
and I am sure that I can be hard to love
but it is an insult
a mistake
to tell me that I will only ever be my brokenness
when it is my steel
my grit
my ridiculous stubbornness and pride
that has carried me so far
I am a survivor
forged in the fires of hell
I am a survivor
tempered in the oceans of tears
I am a survivor
who emerged a dragon
and I am fierce

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

3 comments

  1. The fierce Survivor knows that
    The trauma
    The abuse
    The illness
    The breaking
    The hard, hard time
    Can and do become
    The hard shell
    Of a dragon’s egg
    From which to be born
    From which to soar
    And from which to learn
    To breath fire

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s