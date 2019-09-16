Unleash the Dragon

I am reminded that there are those
who read the label “survivor”
and instead only see
only hear
“victim”
who will deem me “damaged”
incapable of a “normal” life
there are days
I struggle
there are nights
I bleed
the wolves howl at my door
and I am sure that I can be hard to love
but it is an insult
a mistake
to tell me that I will only ever be my brokenness
when it is my steel
my grit
my ridiculous stubbornness and pride
that has carried me so far
I am a survivor
forged in the fires of hell
I am a survivor
tempered in the oceans of tears
I am a survivor
who emerged a dragon
and I am fierce
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
The fierce Survivor knows that
The trauma
The abuse
The illness
The breaking
The hard, hard time
Can and do become
The hard shell
Of a dragon’s egg
From which to be born
From which to soar
And from which to learn
To breath fire
Amen!
