Crush – Taylor Grace

Summer crush

Butterflies

Sunshine

And the beach

Drifting into me accidentally Touch of hands

Heartrate increased

Waves pushing your body next to me

Warm rush

Smiles on our faces

Lingering embrace

Stolen moment

Excitement

Bliss

Seaside fantasy

Anticipation of that first kiss

Awkward mumbling

Too many glances

Caught in your stare

Further advances

First date

Making memories

Hand holding

Captured on the beach

Moonlight walks under the stars

Sharing hopes and dreams

Laughing

Flirting

Meeting friends

Introductions to family

Seasons coming to an end

Hopelessly falling

Love at its peak

Planning a future

It all started way back when

A summer time crush

Where our love story began

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me