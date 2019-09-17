Crush – Taylor Grace

Summer crush
Butterflies
Sunshine
And the beach
Drifting into me accidentally Touch of hands
Heartrate increased
Waves pushing your body next to me
Warm rush
Smiles on our faces
Lingering embrace
Stolen moment
Excitement
Bliss
Seaside fantasy
Anticipation of that first kiss
Awkward mumbling
Too many glances
Caught in your stare
Further advances
First date
Making memories
Hand holding
Captured on the beach
Moonlight walks under the stars
Sharing hopes and dreams
Laughing
Flirting
Meeting friends
Introductions to family
Seasons coming to an end
Hopelessly falling
Love at its peak
Planning a future
It all started way back when
A summer time crush
Where our love story began
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me