Demoralized – Christine Bolton

Like a flower kept from the sun
Or an animal trapped in a cage
Her growth was stunted
No longer remembering
how she got to this place
Her razor edge, now blunted

Isolated from those who cared most
Living in the well of loneliness
Slowly and surely marginalized
Her passion for excitement lost
Becoming redundant in life
Existing but completely demoralized

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart

