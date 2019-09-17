Like a flower kept from the sun

Or an animal trapped in a cage

Her growth was stunted

No longer remembering

how she got to this place

Her razor edge, now blunted

Isolated from those who cared most

Living in the well of loneliness

Slowly and surely marginalized

Her passion for excitement lost

Becoming redundant in life

Existing but completely demoralized

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart