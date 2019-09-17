Something changed that night – Punam

Cloaked under the endless inky canopy

bordered with countless crystal sparkles

a cool zephyr playing a haunting melody on guitar

with the moon accompanying on the piano

we sat side by side on the velvet grass

his fingers filling the gaps within mine

the gravity between us so strong and pulsating

our eyes speaking the language of our bodies

no words could have done justice

to the emotions and the passion we felt

something changed so irrevocably that night

as we gave in to the madness

and drank deep from each other’s soul

weaving dreams till dawn came and gently knocked

and I found myself all alone, abandoned

with crumpled promises lying strewn around

their softness leaving me bloodied and bruised

my guileless eyes stung with sand

at the sudden change in wind

and my mouth filled with sand, unable to scream

I sat there dry-eyed, mouth agape

my traitor heart ripped out cavalierly

the well of loneliness that is there in its place now

I drink from it and die sip by sip everyday.

