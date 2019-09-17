time out – mb

i’ve made you angry
i question not to judge
not to hold accountable
it’s just self preservation
i refuse to die of a venereal disease
a few months back i had a crush
i cast out my fisher girl’s fly
you nibbled i invited
you ignited a fire that spread too quickly
you an excellently talented lay
me a very willing convenience fuck
from the beginning of the race
my stats were clearly posted
of broad mind and precocious personality
but i only make you angry
when i really don’t mind
if you suck the neighbor’s cock
i’m cool if you want exploration
don’t politicize the situation babe
let me remind you for your record
you came on your own to me
i’ll take the tumble with some protection
a girl needs some stress release too
but don’t give me bullshit excuses
when you know what i’ve been through
i’m crushing on your lustful ways
and the sweetness that you randomly give
when we lock lips and genitals
the gods above do sing
you can get angry at me
for leaving you mid way
i’ll overlook a lot of things
but don’t think that for a second
you’ll have me as your slave
“i observe the world around me then translate what i see through words and visuals as a form of meditation and at times penance”
mb is a Gen Xer born and raised in urban Los Angeles who chronicles the art form of living in the Angelino metropolis her offerings are inspired by the mental health crisis in the city everyday observations and human nature interjected with fiction based on non-fictional intimate events
mb battles depression and anxiety but utilizes writing and art to self-regulate she began writing again as a self-promise after being AWOL from the process for several years
you can read more of mb’s writing at WORDS LESS SPOKEN