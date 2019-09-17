Well of Loneliness – Padre

A well of loneliness

A sump of despair

These are the images

When I imagine you not there

Gone would be partnership

Companionship and bliss

And that’s just the beginning of things

I would miss

So I will cling to each moment

That we still now do share

Treasuring every second

Like a jewel so rare

I am Padre of Padre’s Ramblings. In my life’s journey I have been a preacher, teacher, and served in the Forces. I am also an ecclesiastical historian, and theologian. I am married to my soulmate and am a father and grandfather. All have given me insights to things spiritual, and of things human. I am a public speaker as well, and have recently taken to writing poetry and short stories.