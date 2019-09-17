Well of Loneliness – Padre

A well of loneliness
A sump of despair
These are the images
When I imagine you not there
Gone would be partnership
Companionship and bliss
And that’s just the beginning of things
I would miss
So I will cling to each moment
That we still now do share
Treasuring every second
Like a jewel so rare
I am Padre of Padre’s Ramblings. In my life’s journey I have been a preacher, teacher, and served in the Forces. I am also an ecclesiastical historian, and theologian. I am married to my soulmate and am a father and grandfather. All have given me insights to things spiritual, and of things human. I am a public speaker as well, and have recently taken to writing poetry and short stories.
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Padre – Treasuring not in the well
LikeLiked by 1 person