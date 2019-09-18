Featured Post: The Color Purple – Georgiann Carlson

the color purple
matches the hue
on a woman’s skin
after being beaten
it’s not the color of
royalty
it’s the color of
abuse
the shades vary
depending on
the age of the
bruise
of course
sometimes the purple
is joined by yellow
and even green
but don’t expect
to see her wounds
because a man
knows how
to beat a woman
where her clothing
will cover his hate
