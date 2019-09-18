Featured Post: The Color Purple – Georgiann Carlson

the color purple

matches the hue

on a woman’s skin

after being beaten

it’s not the color of

royalty

it’s the color of

abuse

the shades vary

depending on

the age of the

bruise

of course

sometimes the purple

is joined by yellow

and even green

but don’t expect

to see her wounds

because a man

knows how

to beat a woman

where her clothing

will cover his hate

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life