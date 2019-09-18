Featured Post: The Color Purple – M.A. Morris

I dug and planted,
Watered and tended,
Replanted and pruned.
I planted what should be.
I checked the labels
At the nursery.
Yet,
Nothing here blooms
That is the color purple.
I have other colors in abundance,
But not the lilacs or the lavender
Will bloom that shade of purple sky
Seen in the sunrise.
Nothing I do
Can make that
Mythic color true.
I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.
You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing
