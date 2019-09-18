Featured Post: The Color Purple – M.A. Morris

I dug and planted,

Watered and tended,

Replanted and pruned.

I planted what should be.

I checked the labels

At the nursery.

Yet,

Nothing here blooms

That is the color purple.

I have other colors in abundance,

But not the lilacs or the lavender

Will bloom that shade of purple sky

Seen in the sunrise.

Nothing I do

Can make that

Mythic color true.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing