I Say That I Lost You – Christine E. Ray

I say that I lost you
as though you were an umbrella
that I carelessly left on the bus
after the summer rain had stopped
I say that I lost you
as though you were a conversation
that I dropped the thread of
when I became
distracted by fireflies dancing outside my window
I say that I lost you
as though you were a book
I insisted that a friend borrow and read
that was never returned
I say that I lost you
as though you were a bet
a wager
I could easily afford to place
To say that I lost you
is to say that the world that I knew has ended
that the universe has been torn violently in two
that time has stopped like a broken pocket watch
whose hands now stand empty
reaching for a tomorrow
that will never come
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Those last three lines kicked me right in the gut. Good stuff, Christine.
🙏 Thank you!
