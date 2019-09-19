Featured Post: Bodymap – Georgiann Carlson

he had a black and white

map of her body

drawn on his skin

with places of interests

done in color

he called it his

treasure map

because she was

the most precious jewel

in his life

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life