Featured Post: Bodymap – Georgiann Carlson

he had a black and white
map of her body
drawn on his skin
with places of interests
done in color
he called it his
treasure map
because she was
the most precious jewel
in his life

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life

