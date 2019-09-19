Featured Post: Curious Wine – M.A. Morris

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

I drink this curious wine
Amidst this dying battle
In the early morning hours
When sleep is a dream
Chased no longer.

A bruised oppressive rawness
Settles over all.
No joy to find
Amidst such wreckage.
I am siege wearied
By a bombardment of words.

Thus, I lay down the sword,
Offer up my neck to you.

And though I should win
The gold and gems,
It is bitter truth to swallow
In this curious wine
You’ve given me to drink.

I begin a day with no respite.
Stones piled
One upon the other,
Weighing on the chest.
I feel the crunch now of bones
Pressed by the tonnage.
Death by stones of grief.

 

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement.  I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s