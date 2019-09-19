Featured Post: Curious Wine – M.A. Morris

I drink this curious wine

Amidst this dying battle

In the early morning hours

When sleep is a dream

Chased no longer.

A bruised oppressive rawness

Settles over all.

No joy to find

Amidst such wreckage.

I am siege wearied

By a bombardment of words.

Thus, I lay down the sword,

Offer up my neck to you.

And though I should win

The gold and gems,

It is bitter truth to swallow

In this curious wine

You’ve given me to drink.

I begin a day with no respite.

Stones piled

One upon the other,

Weighing on the chest.

I feel the crunch now of bones

Pressed by the tonnage.

Death by stones of grief.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

