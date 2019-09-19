Featured Post: Mapping Her Body – Marie Prichard

A topographer

Understands the delicacy

Of tenderly unfolding

Corners of parchment,

Admiring the contours

Of the landscape,

Running gentle fingers

Across mountain ranges,

Over peaks and

Through the valleys,

Fording hidden rivers

Where no man has traveled,

Drinking from crystal clear waters

To satisfy their thirst,

Using her lover’s breath

As a compass,

Following the direction

The needle points,

Covering the distance

Breath by breath,

Mapping her body.

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium