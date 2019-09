Kinda M. Austin and I are excited to announce that we will be hosting a Quotable Poe Challenge in October on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen.

Choose a prompt (or ten) and write a poem, prose or piece of flash fiction inspired by the quote. Submit to hereticsloversmadmen@gmail.com, and include a brief bio if you are comfortable. Feel free to include any links to your blog, and/or other places you publish your writing.

We look forward to reading your submissions!