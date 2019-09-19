Step Aside Stereotypes – Pallavi

Step aside, all stereotypes
don’t label inks
she doesn’t just wear the color purple and pink
no more forbidding blues and blacks
she won’t take any flack.
Step aside stereotypes
this is a different kind of fairy land
This Cinderella wears sneakers
and doesn’t sit on bleachers
She’s her own kind of Snow White
who doesn’t need a prince
for she can rescue herself alright.
Don’t call her Sleeping Beauty
for she prefers a name
blue eyes and white skin are not her only fame.
So step aside stereotypes
She wears ballet shoes
and isn’t scared of walking on cinders.
She chooses to be well put or unkempt
chooses to smile, breathe fire, and sometimes even repent.
Her scars and contusions are her pride
and for all this she doesn’t apologize.
Photo by Ivandrei Pretorius from Pexels
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
