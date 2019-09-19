Step Aside Stereotypes – Pallavi

Step aside, all stereotypes

don’t label inks

she doesn’t just wear the color purple and pink

no more forbidding blues and blacks

she won’t take any flack.

Step aside stereotypes

this is a different kind of fairy land

This Cinderella wears sneakers

and doesn’t sit on bleachers

She’s her own kind of Snow White

who doesn’t need a prince

for she can rescue herself alright.

Don’t call her Sleeping Beauty

for she prefers a name

blue eyes and white skin are not her only fame.

So step aside stereotypes

She wears ballet shoes

and isn’t scared of walking on cinders.

She chooses to be well put or unkempt

chooses to smile, breathe fire, and sometimes even repent.

Her scars and contusions are her pride

and for all this she doesn’t apologize.

Photo by Ivandrei Pretorius from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts