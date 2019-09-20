Control – Christine Bolton

You were inside my head

reading thoughts like an x-ray

Obedient to you no more

I escaped and ran far away

But you lured me back

with your bait and switch

and before I knew it

I was kissing the witch

I am putty in your hands

Weakened and malleable

Soaked like leather

until I am pliable

Stretched to the limit

on the verge of breaking

I am your conquest

and my heart, it is aching

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart