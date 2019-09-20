Control – Christine Bolton

You were inside my head
reading thoughts like an x-ray
Obedient to you no more
I escaped and ran far away
But you lured me back
with your bait and switch
and before I knew it
I was kissing the witch
I am putty in your hands
Weakened and malleable
Soaked like leather
until I am pliable
Stretched to the limit
on the verge of breaking
I am your conquest
and my heart, it is aching
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart