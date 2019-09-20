Featured Post: Kissing the Witch – Georgiann Carlson

you will only find her

if she wants to be found

she can melt into

Nature

faster

than your eye

can see

she can make you

follow her

worship her

she can

make you her slave

Kissing the Witch

can cost you

your life

but it can also

make you happy

to just

hand it over

