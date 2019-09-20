Featured Post: Kissing the Witch – Georgiann Carlson

you will only find her
if she wants to be found
she can melt into
Nature
faster
than your eye
can see
she can make you
follow her
worship her
she can
make you her slave
Kissing the Witch
can cost you
your life
but it can also
make you happy
to just
hand it over
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life